India starts cultural conversion of Kashmiris: Hameed Shaheen Alvi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) ;Feb 12 (APP):Adviser to ex-AJK Prime Minister Hameed Shaheen Alvi has expressed grave concern over media reports that Indian colonial authorities in occupied Kashmir have started administering cow urine-soaked medicines to the Muslim Kashmiri population for cultural conversion.

It is a dire violation of human rights that Indian occupying forces in India-held Jammu and Kashmir are resorting to such gruesome conversion, he said while talking to APP here on Sunday.

Eviction of Muslim owners from their ancestral properties and bending the grabbed lands to the ownerships of non-Kashmiris is another worst crime Indian colonizers are committing for the past some years, he added.

Such human rights violations day in day out warrant urgent UN intervention as Kashmir is an UN-liability dispute being on the Security Council's agenda, he asserted.

Cultural hegemonism is the oldest objective of Indian RSS-baptized leaders under their much-propagated slogan of 'Akhand Bharat' (greater India); the UN should put a controlling leash on aggressing Indian cultural hegemonists, Alvi urged.

He said India is militarily occupying a greater part of Jammu and Kashmir state since October 1947 but despite horrendous anti-Kashmiri oppressions and atrocities she could not make Kashmiris her slaves; in fact, Kashmiris today are in grand rebellion against the Indian occupation as the UN Security Council has never accepted Indian usurpation of J&K. Kashmiris won't shrink back from their legitimate rights of freedom from India yoke, he warned.