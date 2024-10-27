Open Menu

India Starts State Terrorism Against Kashmiris Since Oct 27, 1947: Qaiser

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh Sunday said that on October 27, 1947, India started state terrorism against Kashmiris and violating human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for 77 years.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, the minister said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people in this difficult time.

He said that the international community had not yet taken sufficient measures to protect the rights of Kashmiris, urging the United Nations and the international community to take every possible step to impede Indian atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir.

Qaiser Sheikh said that all the martyrs of IIOJK including Burhan Wani set a high example of bravery and the international community should pressurize India to release of innocent Kashmiris imprisoned in Indian jails.

He said that Kashmiri people were rendering sacrifices for noble cause to get the right to self-determination.

