India Strangulates Life In IoK: Mishaal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Mishaal Malik, wife of JKLF leader Yaseen Malik, while condemning the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir on Wednesday said that occupation army has compelled Kashmiris to starve to death as India wanted to keep its illegal control in the region.

Talking to a private news channel she said people in Jammu and Kashmir have been under siege for the five weeks and knew nothing about the well-being of their dears as many of them have been wounded or martyred by Indian force.

"He would have to face the consequences for oppressing the right of freedom," she said.

She said the children were starving and patients dying in the valley as the curfew has paralyzed life in the valley.

The cruel army used pellet guns over the participants of the peaceful Ashura procession, she added.

