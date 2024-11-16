Open Menu

India Subjecting Kashmiris To Worst Form Of State Terrorism: APHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said on Saturday that the Indian government is subjecting Kashmiris to the worst form of state terrorism for demanding their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, leaders and organizations affiliated with the APHC, in their statements issued in Srinagar, emphasized that India, driven by expansionist ambitions, has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the past 77 years.

The territory has become a site of extreme repression, with the only crime of the Kashmiris being their demand for a fundamental right, not only promised by the international community but also by India itself.

The APHC leaders pointed out that the Modi government has transformed the occupied territory into a large prison, stripping Kashmiris of their fundamental rights.

India has imprisoned around five thousand individuals, including pro-freedom leaders, activists, journalists, religious scholars, lawyers, students, human rights defenders, and civil society workers, in jails and torture centers where they are deprived of basic facilities, including medical care.

They also condemned the Indian government’s ongoing military operations against the civilian population in the territory. “Indian troops, paramilitary forces, and police have been conducting unwarranted cordon and search operations, making the lives of Kashmiris unbearable”.

The Hurriyat leaders reminded the Indian government that its brutality cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ desire for freedom. “Despite India’s oppression, the morale of the Kashmiri people remains high, and they are committed to carrying forward the sacred mission of their martyrs to its logical conclusion,” they maintained.

The APHC leaders appealed to the United Nations to pressurize India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with its own resolutions.

