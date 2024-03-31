India Subjecting Kashmiris To Worst Political, Cultural, Economic Aggression: APHC
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India has been subjecting the Kashmiris to the worst political, cultural and economic aggression as well as religious violence for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.
APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir have been rendering sacrifices for their political rights and would continue their struggle till complete success.
Paying tribute to prominent liberation leader Ashfaq Majeed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary, he said the unresolved Kashmir dispute is the root cause of the ongoing killing spree in the territory.
He said the lingering Kashmir dispute has snatched the peace of the Kashmiri people who are constantly living in an uncertain situation in the occupied territory. If Indian leadership sincerely wants peace in Jammu and Kashmir, it should find out the solution to the dispute through parleys with Pakistan and the real representatives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said and added that this should reflect the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The APHC spokesman said the best way to pay homage to the martyrs is that Kashmiris should reaffirm the pledge in this blessed month of Ramazan that they will never allow anyone to compromise on the blood of the martyrs. He said it is the result of the great sacrifices of the martyrs that the Kashmir dispute has become the center of attention at the global level.
Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas said the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime and its sponsored so-called Chairperson of Waqf board Darakhshan Andrabi in the occupied territory are trying to interfere in the religious affairs of Kashmiri Muslims and divide the people. “It is our responsibility to forge greater unity in our ranks and foil their nefarious designs,” he maintained.
He also urged the United Nations and the international community to play a role in settling the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
