India Suffered Defeat Against Kashmiris' Resolve: AJK PM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Tuesday said that India has suffered defeat against the Kashmiris' resolve despite using all types of force.

Talking to Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi, he said the photo of the grandson of Bashir Ahmed after his killing has shaken the world.

The AJK Prime Minister said the Kashmiris have written unmatched stories of sacrifices in July, and this is a month of struggle.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi said the government and people of Pakistan are standing by the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Pakistan has raised voice against Indian occupation forces' barbarism in occupied Kashmir.

Shehryar Afridi said, "We will continue fighting the case of right to self-determination of the Kashmiris at every forum."

More Stories From Pakistan

