India Summons Pakistani Diplomat Over Arrest of Diplomatic Mission Staffers

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) India's External Affairs Ministry summoned Pakistani Charge d'Affaires Haider Shah on Tuesday after accusing Pakistani security agents of briefly abducting two of its diplomatic mission's employees in Islamabad.

"Mr. Haider Shah was summoned today and a strong protest [was] lodged on the issue of the abduction and torture of two officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad by Pakistan security agencies," the ministry said in a press release.

The two officials were arrested on Monday and held in custody for more than 10 hours, the ministry said. They are said to have been tortured in an effort to coerce them to admit "a litany of fictitious allegations and concocted charges."

A Pakistani newspaper, Dawn, reported that the two Indian nationals were arrested after running over a pedestrian in Islamabad and trying to flee. One of them reportedly carried counterfeit banknotes and neither had a diplomatic status.