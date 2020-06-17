UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Summons Pakistani Diplomat Over Arrest Of Diplomatic Mission Staffers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:41 AM

India Summons Pakistani Diplomat Over Arrest of Diplomatic Mission Staffers

India's External Affairs Ministry summoned Pakistani Charge d'Affaires Haider Shah on Tuesday after accusing Pakistani security agents of briefly abducting two of its diplomatic mission's employees in Islamabad

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) India's External Affairs Ministry summoned Pakistani Charge d'Affaires Haider Shah on Tuesday after accusing Pakistani security agents of briefly abducting two of its diplomatic mission's employees in Islamabad.

"Mr. Haider Shah was summoned today and a strong protest [was] lodged on the issue of the abduction and torture of two officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad by Pakistan security agencies," the ministry said in a press release.

The two officials were arrested on Monday and held in custody for more than 10 hours, the ministry said. They are said to have been tortured in an effort to coerce them to admit "a litany of fictitious allegations and concocted charges."

A Pakistani newspaper, Dawn, reported that the two Indian nationals were arrested after running over a pedestrian in Islamabad and trying to flee. One of them reportedly carried counterfeit banknotes and neither had a diplomatic status.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Protest

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

14 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

3 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.