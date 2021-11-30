India Summons Pakistani Envoy Over Incident at Sikh Temple - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) India has summoned the Pakistani charge d'affaires over an incident with a clothing brand photoshoot featuring a bareheaded model at a Sikh temple in Pakistan, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a Pakistani clothing brand conducted a photoshoot with Pakistani model Sauleha, posing bareheaded in front of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, something forbidden for both men and women in the tenets of the Sikh faith. Sauleha also posted some photos in which she is bareheaded inside the temple on her personal Instagram page, provoking Sikh outrage.

"Pakistani Charge d'Affaires was summoned today to convey our deep concern over an incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur by a Pakistani model and a clothing brand," Bagchi said.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur is a Sikh sacred place located in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

It is built on the site where the founder of Sikhism assembled the Sikh community after his travels. Sikhism originated in the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent but was partitioned to the Pakistani side by British colonial rulers. A majority of Sikhs live in India, where Sikhism is one of the national religions. According to the maryada, the Sikh code of religious conduct, both men and women are forbidden to show their heads.

Bagchi emphasized that the incident has "deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community in India and worldwide." He noted that such acts are disrespectful of Sikh communities and places of worship.

The spokesman added that Pakistani authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation and take action against those responsible for the incident.