India supervises terrorists for making unrest in Pakistan: Akram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Permanent Representatives to United Nations, Munir Akram on Wednesday said that India and NDS had supervised the terrorists for making unrest in Pakistan.

India was playing negative role and trying to malign Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. A few members of UN had expressed reservations over Indian attitude against Pakistan, he added.

Commenting on Afghan's situation and UN's role after the withdrawal of American troops, he said the world powers and United Nations are keenly observing the abrupt changes in Afghanistan. The Americans and UN wanted to see the implementation of the announcement made by the Taliban leaders after taking control over Afghan territory, he said. The UN, he said was also reviewing the situation in Afghanistan. He added that UN could review its programe for helping Afghans after normalization of situation there.