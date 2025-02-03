India supporting defunct org. for disrupting peace in Balochistan: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that India is supporting defunct organization for disrupting peace in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that India is supporting defunct organization for disrupting peace in Balochistan. India’s involvement behind the terrorist activities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa cannot be denied, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan has been the victim of terrorism for the last many years, he said adding that officers and jawans of the Armed forces are fighting war on terror with full determination. Pakistan Armed forces had achieved tremendous success in fighting war on terror, he stated.

In reply to a question, he said political forces should sit together and evolve a comprehensive strategy for eradicating menace of terrorism from this part of the region in a befitting manner.

To a question about political stability, he said despite difficult circumstances, pakistan stock exchange and exports are showing progress.

Commenting on US-Pakistan relations, he said, we have better engagements on both sides. About the issue of Afghanistan, he said, there must be a solid solution for repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan’s region.