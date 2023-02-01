UrduPoint.com

India Supporting Terrorists Operating From Afghan Borders: Asif

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 01:00 AM

India supporting terrorists operating from Afghan borders: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that India is providing training to terrorists operating from Afghan borders.

Disgruntled Tehreek e Taliban groups have been found operating from Afghan bordering areas, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Some TTP groups have reunited from Afghan territory and made attacks on police check posts, he added. We are suffering from weak policies of Imran's regime, he said. The minister said that Pakistan is passing through difficult economic stages due to tough agreements made with IMF by PTI leaders.

Khawaja Asif said that wave of terrorism had surfaced because Imran Khan could not formulate a clear-cut policy for handling security matters.

In reply to a question about TTP groups training, he said with extended support from India, TTP groups pose a threat to peace. We had fought war on terrorism successfully and restored peace in troubled areas, he said adding that the government would take all possible measures to revive economy and control terrorism.

