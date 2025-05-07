India Supports Defunct Organizations To Spread Terrorism: Asif
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that India was supporting and funding defunct organizations to spread terrorism in Pakistan.
Pakistan is a victim of terrorism, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about last night attacks by India, he said Modi will have to pay the price because Indian forces targeted the civilians in different parts of Azad Kashmir and Punjab.
Pakistan Armed forces have given befitting response to rival country, he stated.
India attacked civilians without evidence, he regretted. We have offered India to investigate the Pahalgam incident through international forums, he said.
India should end the blame game and start investigating the issue of Pahalgam through international forum, he added. Escalating tension by India could jeopardize the regional peace, he said.
