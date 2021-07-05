UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Supports Terrorism In Pakistan Through Training, Funding: President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:03 PM

India supports terrorism in Pakistan through training, funding: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said India was behind terrorism in Pakistan as it was training and funding the militants and terrorist elements to carry out subversive activities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said India was behind terrorism in Pakistan as it was training and funding the militants and terrorist elements to carry out subversive activities in the country.

The president, while talking to the visiting Commander of Turkish Land Forces General Umit DUNDAR, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, mentioned the June 23 terrorist incident in Lahore, which, he said, was carried out with the support of India.

He reiterated Pakistan's concern about the involvement of India in the terrorist activities and using the soil of a brotherly country Afghanistan against it.

The president also expressed concern over the apathy and silence of the international community over the incidents of illegal uranium trade in India.

He highlighted the brutalities of Indian army against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), especially after the revocation of Articles 370 & 35A in August 2019.

He urged the international community to play its role to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

President Alvi reiterated Pakistan's resolve to further intensify bilateral cooperation with Turkey as there existed huge opportunities for increasing cooperation in the areas of trade, defence and culture.

He also underlined the need for increasing cooperation with Turkey in various fields for the mutual benefits of the two brotherly countries.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral relations, the president said both the brotherly countries enjoyed exemplary cooperation, which needed to be further cemented in the areas of trade and defence.

He expressed the hope that the Agreement on Military Training Cooperation between the two countries would further boost military cooperation.

He deeply thanked Turkey for its support to Pakistan at various regional and international fora, particularly on Kashmir and Financial Action Task Force.

He praised the role of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the economic prosperity of Turkey and his contribution towards promoting unity among the Muslim Ummah.

He also lauded the services of General Umit DUNDAR for promoting ties between the armies of two brotherly countries and congratulated him on receiving the Award of "Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)".

General Umit DUNDAR said Pakistan and Turkey were inseparable as they had a long history of cooperation based on common faith, values and historical linkages.

He stated that the people of Turkey viewed Pakistanis as their brothers and emphasized the need to promote cooperation in all aspects, particularly defence.

He thanked President Alvi for the conferment of the Award of "Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)" on him.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) award on General Umit DUNDAR, at a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, which was attended by senior military and civil officials of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Army United Nations Turkey Jammu Tayyip Erdogan June August 2019 Financial Action Task Force Muslim All Agreement Unity Foods Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves formation of Emirates ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah installs over 6,940 Aman fire safety devic ..

25 minutes ago

Shahwani terms PM's visit to Gwadar a positive sig ..

1 minute ago

PAC to hold an exclusive meeting on Railways issue ..

1 minute ago

Nigerian Police Rescue 26 Students Abducted in Kad ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine's Health Ministry Greenlights J&J COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.