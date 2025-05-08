India Supports Terrorists' Activities In KP: Saif
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday accused India of supporting terrorist activities in the province by backing militant groups operating along Pakistan’s western border.
In an official statement issued here, Saif, stated that India was actively arming and funding terrorists near the western frontier in an attempt to destabilize the region.
“India is involved in provocative actions on both the eastern and western borders of Pakistan. It is providing weapons and financial support to terrorists near our western border to carry out sabotage operations inside KP,” he said.
Despite these hostile acts, both the Pakistan Army and the nation were standing firm and resisting Indian aggression on every front, Saif added.
The spokesperson further said that a strong and effective response to these recent provocations by India was now unavoidable. The cowardly enemy even targeted mosques under the cover of darkness.
Saif praised the Pakistan Army for its robust retaliation and said that the brave armed forces had compelled the enemy to retreat by raising the white flag.
"Let the cowardly enemy wait — our response will be decisive and unforgettable,” he warned.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil society expresses confidence in armed forces5 seconds ago
-
----7 seconds ago
-
Patient killed at home10 seconds ago
-
Over 385,000 children to be vaccinated in Lodhran11 seconds ago
-
Education key to prosperity, peace, development: DC13 seconds ago
-
KP CM praises armed forces for shooting Indian drone15 seconds ago
-
India supports terrorists' activities in KP: Saif17 seconds ago
-
Pakistan army downs 25 Israeli-made Harop drones10 minutes ago
-
Mock drills conducted in Multan10 minutes ago
-
Light rain in city, more showers likely till Sunday20 minutes ago
-
"Army Zindabad" rally staged in support of Pak armed forces30 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise conducted to deal emergency situation30 minutes ago