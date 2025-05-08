Open Menu

India Supports Terrorists' Activities In KP: Saif

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM

India supports terrorists' activities in KP: Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday accused India of supporting terrorist activities in the province by backing militant groups operating along Pakistan’s western border.

In an official statement issued here, Saif, stated that India was actively arming and funding terrorists near the western frontier in an attempt to destabilize the region.

“India is involved in provocative actions on both the eastern and western borders of Pakistan. It is providing weapons and financial support to terrorists near our western border to carry out sabotage operations inside KP,” he said.

Despite these hostile acts, both the Pakistan Army and the nation were standing firm and resisting Indian aggression on every front, Saif added.

The spokesperson further said that a strong and effective response to these recent provocations by India was now unavoidable. The cowardly enemy even targeted mosques under the cover of darkness.

Saif praised the Pakistan Army for its robust retaliation and said that the brave armed forces had compelled the enemy to retreat by raising the white flag.

"Let the cowardly enemy wait — our response will be decisive and unforgettable,” he warned.

