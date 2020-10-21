India suppressing internationally acknowledged movement of Kashmiris: Kastro

(@FahadShabbir)

India is suppressing the movement of self-determination in Indian illegally occupied Jamu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by using force, said MPA Mian Khiyal Ahmad Kastro

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :India is suppressing the movement of self-determination in Indian illegally occupied Jamu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by using force, said MPA Mian Khiyal Ahmad Kastro.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said the United Nations had accepted the fundamental rights of Kashmiris but India refused to implement the UN resolutions which was a major cause of concern for the Kashmiri people demanding their fundamental rights of self-determination.

He said that it was very disturbing situation that Indian forces were committing genocide in IIOJ&K in order to convert the Muslim majority into minority.

He said the people of Pakistan fully stood with their Kashmiri brethren and support their just struggle.

He expressed concern over the lukewarm attitude of the UN and other international humanitarian organizations who failed to take cognizance of the situation which was tantamount to give India free hand to continue its brutality.

He said that Pakistani nation was fully support their Kashmiri brethren who were ready to sacrifice their life for an independent homeland.

The people of Pakistan will observe October 27 (Tuesday) as Black Day in order to convey a clear-cut message to India as well as international community that Pakistanis will continue their moral, political and diplomatic support of Kashmiri people until they were granted right of self-determination, Kastro added.