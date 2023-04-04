Close
India Systematically Increased Oppression In IIOJK: APHC

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

India systematically increased oppression in IIOJK: APHC

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the Kashmiri people continue to face deepening discrimination and injustice at the hands of Delhi-led apartheid regime headed by Narendra Modi.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, for over 7 decades justice has been eluding the Kashmiris who are witnessing oppression and bloodshed on a daily basis.

Encouraged by the global silence, the spokesman deplored, India has systematically increased its oppression in the occupied territory.

He said Jammu and Kashmir dispute has a legal and historical background and context and its solution as per internationally accepted norms of justice is the only way to end bloodshed in the occupied territory.

The spokesman urged the international community to play its role by listening to the cries of oppressed Kashmiris as Hindutva regime is brazenly trampling every right protected under the United Nations human charter.

The APHC spokesman, however, maintained that dealing with the Kashmir issue militarily would fail to break the resolve of the Kashmiri people.

He said, the Kashmiri people could not be intimidated into submission through unrelenting cordon and search operations and house raids, adding that Indian brutal measures would, in turn, further worsen the already grim situation in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) at a meeting in Srinagar chaired by chairman Jameel Ahmad and General Secretary Dr Musaib Ahmad said that Kashmiris were peace-loving people and want the settlement the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means and in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The meeting said the occupation regime has created an atmosphere of fear and terror particularly after August 2019 to advance it colonization agenda of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

