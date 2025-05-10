India targeting its own Sikh citizens with ballistic missiles: Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that India is targeting its own Sikh citizens with ballistic missiles which exposed a "deep conspiracy" of New Delhi against its minorities.

"Targeting its own Sikh citizens with ballistic missiles is India's deep conspiracy against its minorities," the minister wrote on X formerly Twitter.

He called targeting of Sikh citizens by India as a "shameful act" which completely exposed India's true face to the world.

Tarar said Pakistan stands with the Sikh community in this difficult time.