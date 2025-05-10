India Targeting Its Own Sikh Citizens With Ballistic Missiles: Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 03:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that India is targeting its own Sikh citizens with ballistic missiles which exposed a "deep conspiracy" of New Delhi against its minorities.
"Targeting its own Sikh citizens with ballistic missiles is India's deep conspiracy against its minorities," the minister wrote on X formerly Twitter.
He called targeting of Sikh citizens by India as a "shameful act" which completely exposed India's true face to the world.
Tarar said Pakistan stands with the Sikh community in this difficult time.
Recent Stories
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India targeting its own Sikh citizens with ballistic missiles: Tarar6 minutes ago
-
India responsible for escalating tension in region: Asif2 hours ago
-
Woman killed, 3 family members including son injured in armed attack2 hours ago
-
India trapped in its own Jingoism: Rana Sanaullah3 hours ago
-
NBF holds literary event “Adabi Rabtay”3 hours ago
-
AJK PM lauds Pakistan Army for its swift, crushing response to India's aggression3 hours ago
-
One killed, two injured in Jamrud Bazar firing incident3 hours ago
-
Health Ministry on high alert to tackle emergency: Mustafa Kamal3 hours ago
-
Sindh Police digitizes medical-legal, forensic reporting system to eliminate delays and ensure trans ..3 hours ago
-
Federal Ombudsman playing role for providing justice to poorest people: Governor3 hours ago
-
RCCI express solidarity with armed forces3 hours ago
-
NA panel urges MoIB to finalise list of eligible journalists for FGEHA plots3 hours ago