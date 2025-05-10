Open Menu

India Targeting Its Own Sikh Citizens With Ballistic Missiles: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 03:00 AM

India targeting its own Sikh citizens with ballistic missiles: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that India is targeting its own Sikh citizens with ballistic missiles which exposed a "deep conspiracy" of New Delhi against its minorities.

"Targeting its own Sikh citizens with ballistic missiles is India's deep conspiracy against its minorities," the minister wrote on X formerly Twitter.

He called targeting of Sikh citizens by India as a "shameful act" which completely exposed India's true face to the world.

Tarar said Pakistan stands with the Sikh community in this difficult time.

Recent Stories

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

3 hours ago
 Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

3 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

3 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

3 hours ago
 Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

4 hours ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

4 hours ago
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power ..

Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025

4 hours ago
 PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approva ..

PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional si ..

DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation

4 hours ago
 DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengu ..

DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts

4 hours ago
 India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacc ..

India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng

4 hours ago
 Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity o ..

Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan