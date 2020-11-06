(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman of Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi said on Friday that India would be divided into pieces if the fascist Modi government continue oppression against people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) and other minorities.

Addressing a ceremony regarding Jammu Martyrs' Day in Mirpur, he urged the United Nations to break its mysterious silence and work diligently to resolve disputes which might trigger conflicts and wars, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the Pakistan would never compromise on Kashmir issue and hoped that people of Kashmir would get their right to self-determination soon.

Indian fascist government was trying to snub Kashmir freedom struggle by using brutal forces in IIOJK , he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to highlight Kashmir issue at international forums.