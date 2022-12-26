UrduPoint.com

India To Deploy New Tactical Ballistic Missiles On Borders With Pakistan, China - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 12:00 PM

India to Deploy New Tactical Ballistic Missiles on Borders With Pakistan, China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) The Indian Defense Ministry approved the purchase of 120 Parlay quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missiles to deploy them along the country's borders with Pakistan and China, the ANI news agency reported, citing sources in the ministry.

"A high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry cleared the acquisition of around 120 missiles for the armed forces and their deployment along the borders," a senior defense source was quoted by the news agency as saying.

According to ANI, Parlay missiles can hit targets at a distance of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles) and are difficult to intercept due to ability to change their path.

The development of the missile began in 2015. In December 2021, it was successfully tested twice by the Indian armed forces.

