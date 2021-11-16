UrduPoint.com

India To Destroy Itself By Promoting Islamophobia, Hatred: President

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that India was pursuing the dangerous policy of Islamophobia and stressed the need for steps by sane elements in society to prevent the trend.

He said India would lead itself to destruction by promoting hatred against Muslims.

"Dangerous for India. In this Islamophobic hatred, India will destroy itself, no less," he wrote in a tweet.

He said, "I hope and pray that sane elements within Indian society prevent this.

" The president also quoted Czech writer Milan Kundera as saying that 'the first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory. Destroy its books, its culture, destroy its history. Then have somebody write new books, manufacture a new culture, invent a new history'.

"Before long that nation will begin to forget what it is and what it was… The struggle of man against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting," the president wrote referring to Kundera.

