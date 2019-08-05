India to face music at all fronts: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said that Pakistan would respond to Indian aggression on all fronts.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, she expressed solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful visit to the United States is not being digested by India.

She said that India's cruel face has been exposed before the international community and Pakistan is standing by Kashmiri people.