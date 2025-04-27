Open Menu

India To Face Tit-for-Tat Response, Warns Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 01:00 AM

India to face Tit-for-Tat response, warns Senator Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate standing committee on Foreign Affairs, warned India on Saturday, that any act of aggression would be met with a "tit-for-tat" response.

In a post on the social media platform X, Siddiqui accused India of shedding its democratic credentials, stating it has become "the largest killing field for Muslims and other minorities."

"Following Israel’s footsteps, Narendra Modi is attempting to turn illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into another Palestine and Gaza," Siddiqui said.

He further warned that any attempt by India to disrupt the flow of Pakistani rivers or to construct dam would tantamount to an act of war and would be responded "with full force."

Recent Stories

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

5 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

5 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

9 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

9 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

9 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

12 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

16 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan