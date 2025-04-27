India To Face Tit-for-Tat Response, Warns Senator Irfan Siddiqui
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate standing committee on Foreign Affairs, warned India on Saturday, that any act of aggression would be met with a "tit-for-tat" response.
In a post on the social media platform X, Siddiqui accused India of shedding its democratic credentials, stating it has become "the largest killing field for Muslims and other minorities."
"Following Israel’s footsteps, Narendra Modi is attempting to turn illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into another Palestine and Gaza," Siddiqui said.
He further warned that any attempt by India to disrupt the flow of Pakistani rivers or to construct dam would tantamount to an act of war and would be responded "with full force."
