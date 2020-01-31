India to get surprise response for any misadventure: ISPR DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday said India would get a surprise response in case of any misadventure.

"The Pakistan armed forces and the entire nation will give you a surprise as the war will be started by you (India) but it will be brought to an end by us," he said while talking to the media.

Giving a hard-hitting response to the statements of Indian civil and military leaderships that they would wipe out Pakistan within 10 days, he termed the same irresponsible and void of facts.

How the Indian army, which had failed to defeat eight million people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, could face some 207 million people of Pakistan, he questioned.

He said in the last two decades, Pakistan had fought the war of survival against terrorism and the media had played a significant role in the victory of its armed forces.

"The media has not only won the hearts of Pakistan armed forces but also those of the relatives of the martyrs. In this war, the media has extended its all-out support to the forces and remained my Primary team. It has fully covered the activities of the armed forces and raised the morale and spirits of their personnel," he said.

The outgoing ISPR DG said India, in February 2019, had given the ultimatum of war, but on the contrary Pakistan armed forces paved the way to peace through their effective response.

For regional peace, he said, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa took historical initiatives and the "Bajwa doctrine" saved the South Asia from a massive destruction. The three armed forces of Pakistan got themselves recognised as the best ones in the world, he added.

"The armed forces fight on the strength of their faith and public support, instead of weapons. No power on earth can defeat a united nation," he observed.

The leadership of Pakistan, he said, had amicably coped with the war like situation. The Radd-ul-Fasaad was the most difficult operation and it was the important phase for everlasting peace in the region.

He said the COAS always considered the security and development of Pakistan as supreme, and elevated its status among the comity of nations.

He said the Indian leadership should stop its atrocities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the fire ignited there could engulf the whole region.

The world should realise the threat of war in the region, and the Indian civil and military leaderships should also be cognizant of the regional peace as desired by the Pakistani civil-military leaderships, he added.

He reiterated that if the war was imposed, Pakistan would respond with full force. No side won in a battle rather it was humanity which suffered, he stressed.

Lauding the performance of intelligence agencies, he said, "We are proud of our intelligence forces. Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) have jointly foiled many terrorist attempts. The ISI is the world's renowned intelligence agency."Thanking the media, the nation and the young social media users, he said, "We all have a commitment to the motherland, its soil and the countrymen, and above all the Kashmiri brethren. We will fulfill our commitment with the grace of Allah Almighty."