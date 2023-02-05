UrduPoint.com

India To Immediate Stop Atrocities In IIOJK: Excise Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

India to immediate stop atrocities in IIOJK: Excise Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Taxation Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on Sunday asked the Indian government to stop the series of cruelties in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) immediately.

Addressing a joint function regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day and Bara tragedy at Shah House Tehsil Bara, district Khyber, he said that the only solution to the Kashmir issue is the implementation of the UN resolutions, hence the international community should listen to its conscience and force the UNO to honor its promise of plebiscite, otherwise the peace of the world may be endangered due to the war between two nuclear countries.

Manzoor Afridi said that the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are still in a state of mourning due to recent tragedies like Police Lines mosque explosion and Tandah Dam boat capsize, but our commitment have become stronger than rocks and we are building the nation with renewed spirit, he concluded.

Former Member of National Assembly and ex Senator Haji Muhammad Shah Khan, Mufti Muhammad Kafeel, Professor Abdul Ali Afridi and Haji Andar Gul also addressed the ceremony.

On this occasion, the caretaker provincial minister gave award to Tehsil Chairman Mufti Muhammad Kafeel, who played a key role in recovering the martyred child Yahya from the deep well in the Bara tragedy.

Related Topics

India National Assembly World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police United Nations Nuclear Dam Jammu May Sunday Afridi Mosque Mufti From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

2 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

3 hours ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

3 hours ago
 SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.