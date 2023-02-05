India to immediate stop atrocities in IIOJK: Excise Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Taxation Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on Sunday asked the Indian government to stop the series of cruelties in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) immediately.

Addressing a joint function regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day and Bara tragedy at Shah House Tehsil Bara, district Khyber, he said that the only solution to the Kashmir issue is the implementation of the UN resolutions, hence the international community should listen to its conscience and force the UNO to honor its promise of plebiscite, otherwise the peace of the world may be endangered due to the war between two nuclear countries.

Manzoor Afridi said that the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are still in a state of mourning due to recent tragedies like Police Lines mosque explosion and Tandah Dam boat capsize, but our commitment have become stronger than rocks and we are building the nation with renewed spirit, he concluded.

Former Member of National Assembly and ex Senator Haji Muhammad Shah Khan, Mufti Muhammad Kafeel, Professor Abdul Ali Afridi and Haji Andar Gul also addressed the ceremony.

On this occasion, the caretaker provincial minister gave award to Tehsil Chairman Mufti Muhammad Kafeel, who played a key role in recovering the martyred child Yahya from the deep well in the Bara tragedy.