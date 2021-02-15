UrduPoint.com
India To Never Succeed In Conspiracies Against Pakistan: Mir Ziaullah Langau

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Home Minister Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langau has said that India will never succeed in its conspiracies against Pakistan.

He said the entire nation stands united to foil the agenda of the enemy, Radio Pakistan reported.

He added that Pakistan fought a long battle against terrorism but now peace has been restored across the country due to sacrifices of security forces and people.

He said we would continue rending sacrifices for the defense of the country.

