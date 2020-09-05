UrduPoint.com
India To Remember 6th Sept Before Any Adventurism: Fiazan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:11 PM

On 6th September, Pakistan proved that no body can dare think of challenging Pakistan's Sovereignty and Pakistan will once again break the enemy's jaw if it resorted to aggression over occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :On 6th September, Pakistan proved that no body can dare think of challenging Pakistan's Sovereignty and Pakistan will once again break the enemy's jaw if it resorted to aggression over occupied Kashmir.

This was stated by Assistant Director (security) & Incharge Media Cell Federal urdu University Of Arts, Science and Technology Islamabad, Ch. Faizan Asghar in his message on National Defence Day.

He said that on this day every Pakistani specially the Armed Forces of the country proved that they hold the security and sanctity of Pakistan more dare than their own lives.

This day, he said is a tale of the valor of over martyrs, Ghazis and civilians.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs of the September war, the Assistant Director (security) Ch. Faizan said that this day must be seen as a pledge to the brave Kashmiris that we will stand by them in their fight for freedom with our flesh and blood.

He said that Pakistan will need to strength its economic condition to the point where nobody can even think about any adventurism.

