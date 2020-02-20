India to Share Views With US on Row With Pakistan During Trump Visit - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India, scheduled for next week, will include discussions of the situation with Pakistan, which former Indian Foreign Minister Shashank told Sputnik has become the terrorist-sponsoring center in Asia

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India, scheduled for next week, will include discussions of the situation with Pakistan, which former Indian Foreign Minister Shashank told Sputnik has become the terrorist-sponsoring center in Asia.

"[India-US discussions will] take into account Pakistan, which has become the terrorist-sponsoring center in this region and affecting all the countries in the world, somehow they will be curbed. We hope that Pakistan is trying its very best to give all kinds of concessions to America on Afghanistan by negotiating with the Taliban, but we hope America will understand that yes, this will be a new thing they will be able to get the Indian viewpoint on these terrorism-related matters," Shashank told a Sputnik correspondent in the Indian capital.

In late October, India's predominantly-Muslim Jammu and Kashmir state was officially stripped of its autonomy and split into two union territories that are now under the government's direct control. This has resulted in increased tensions with neighboring Pakistan, whose claims to the greater Kashmir region have resulted in conflict with India over the last half-century.