UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Topped List Of 29 Countries That Blocked Internet In 2020: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:30 AM

India topped list of 29 countries that blocked internet in 2020: Report

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :India topped list of 29 countries, in 2020, that blocked access to the internet despite increased demand during COVID-19 and made many students' life difficult.

According to Kashmir Media Service, over the past year billions of people all over the world have relied heavily on internet connectivity to keep in touch with family and friends, learn online, work from home and get vital information about the pandemic.

Over the course of 2020, 29 countries intentionally shut down or slowed their internet communications at least 155 times, said a new report published by Access Now, a non-profit digital rights group.

"We are extremely concerned how government authorities are using internet shutdowns as a systemised tool to repress democratic expression, even in the middle of a global pandemic," Raman Jit Singh Chima, senior international counsel and Asia Pacific policy director at Access Now said.

Authorities in India shut down the internet 109 times over the course of 2020, mostly in occupied Kashmir, which accounted for almost 90 percent of all internet shutdowns in India last year.

From January 2020 till February of this year, the internet in Kashmir was throttled to 2G, making life very difficult for many students in the state who had been moved to remote learning as a result of COVID-19.

Related Topics

India Internet World 2G January February 2020 Family Media All From Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Arab foreign ministers re-affirm support for UAE&# ..

7 hours ago

UAE calls for consolidating joint Arab action in f ..

9 hours ago

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

9 hours ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

9 hours ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.