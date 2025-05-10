India trapped in its own Jingoism: Rana Sanaullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that Pakistan’s armed forces have once again proven that the country’s soil is invincible and fully protected from external aggression.

Speaking to a private news channel, he praised the military's swift and powerful response to a recent hostile attempt, saying, “The enemy’s cowardly attack was decisively repelled. Our air, land, and naval forces are highly capable and admired globally.”

He urged the public to place full trust in the armed forces, stating that they have the capacity to counter any threat without hesitation.

Criticizing India, Sanaullah said New Delhi is facing diplomatic humiliation and internal pressure after resorting to baseless allegations.

He noted that the Modi government has promoted extremism and hate-driven narratives, which have now backfired. “They are now hostage to their own jingoism,” he said.

On the diplomatic front, the adviser commended the proactive role of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in effectively presenting Pakistan’s case to the world. “The global community stands by Pakistan’s stance,” he asserted.