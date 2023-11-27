India treated disputed J&K as its colony: Civil society

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Civil society members have deplored that India is not showing any seriousness in resolving the Kashmir dispute despite the passage of more than seven decades to the lingering dispute, and treating the territory as its colony.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the civil society members in a meeting in Srinagar said, India is violating international laws and agreements by depriving the Kashmiris of all basic rights. They urged New Delhi to restore all the democratic rights of the people of the territory. They said the Bharatiya Janata Party regime has disrespected the Indian Constitution while by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The members called upon the international community to take Narendra Modi regime to task for trampling every right of the people in the occupied territory.

They said the people of Kashmir have been disenfranchised and their constitutional and democratic rights have been snatched. “The disenchantment in Jammu and Kashmir is at its highest level. The political and economic activity in Kashmir valley has come to a grinding halt,” they lamented.