Open Menu

India Treated Disputed J&K As Its Colony: Civil Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

India treated disputed J&K as its colony: Civil society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Civil society members have deplored that India is not showing any seriousness in resolving the Kashmir dispute despite the passage of more than seven decades to the lingering dispute, and treating the territory as its colony.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the civil society members in a meeting in Srinagar said, India is violating international laws and agreements by depriving the Kashmiris of all basic rights. They urged New Delhi to restore all the democratic rights of the people of the territory. They said the Bharatiya Janata Party regime has disrespected the Indian Constitution while by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The members called upon the international community to take Narendra Modi regime to task for trampling every right of the people in the occupied territory.

They said the people of Kashmir have been disenfranchised and their constitutional and democratic rights have been snatched. “The disenchantment in Jammu and Kashmir is at its highest level. The political and economic activity in Kashmir valley has come to a grinding halt,” they lamented.

Related Topics

India Civil Society Narendra Modi Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Media All

Recent Stories

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakka ..

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakkakhel area

24 minutes ago
 The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

3 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

3 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

4 hours ago
Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan