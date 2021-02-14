India treating IIOJK as its colony: JKPM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has said that India is treating the disputed territory as its colony.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leader and JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem said that after the abrogation of Kashmir's special status, New Delhi was depriving the IIOJK people of everything.

"We are being deprived of our resources. Our land is being put on sale, our jobs are being taken away and given to the outsiders," he deplored.

Noted political activist, ID Khajuria added that brute policies of New Delhi were only leading to the deterioration of ground situation in the territory.

He said, a peaceful and just solution to the Kashmir dispute was imperative for the stability and progress in the region.