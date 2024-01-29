India Treating Kashmir Its Colony Since 1947: Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) India has been treating people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as its colony right from 1947 when its troops landed in Srinagar on October 27, 1947 against international laws, partition plan of the subcontinent and the will of the Kashmiris.
A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said, India’s August 5, 2019 illegal move of repealing the special status of IIOJK was another violation of international law to step towards colonizing Kashmir as the wiping away Kashmir’s special status was an agenda of Hindutva forces in the internationally recognized disputed territory.
The RSS/BJP was working militarily to cage people of Jammu and Kashmir, change its demography, attack on their identity, culture and snatch their all local and natural resources.
The report said, BJP regime which has expanded its agendas by settling-colonial project in IIOJK by grabbing more and more land of Kashmiris to settle non-Kashmiri Hindus in the territory.
The report maintained that the Indian colonial measures in the occupied territory were clear violations of the United Nations resolutions.
It said that while the valiant Kashmiris are determined to defeat Indian settler-colonial project in IIOJK, the world community should also fulfill its responsibilities and take notice of Modi’s nefarious designs to change demography of the occupied territory.
