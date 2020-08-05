UrduPoint.com
India Tried To Snatch Kashmiris Identity On Aug 5: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

India tried to snatch Kashmiris identity on Aug 5: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information ans Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that India had tried to snatch the identity of Kashmiri people on August 5, 2019.

An year has passed since the illegal communication blackout and the worst military siege in history, he said in a tweet.

The harassed and oppressed Kashmiris were a living example of Indian state barbarism where every Kashmiri was facing the worst forms of violence and basic human rights violations.

More Stories From Pakistan

