India tries to change demography of Kashmir by imposing draconian laws: SACM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, Veerji Kolhi said India was trying to change the demography of Kashmir valley by imposing draconian laws, but its all nefarious and expansionist tactics had failed badly.

The voice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed through force, he said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

The 5th August would be observed as the Exploitation Day by highlighting Kashmir cause at every forum, Kolhi told. The Indian government stripped the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) on this day, he informed.

He said that India should withdraw all its illegal actions to seize the identity of Kashmiris and hold free and fair plebiscite as per the wishes of Kashmiri people.

He urged the international community to take stern actions against the human rights violation in Kashmir. United Nations should ensure Kashmiris' right to self-determination as per the Security Council resolutions, he further mentioned.