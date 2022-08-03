UrduPoint.com

India Tries To Change Demography Of Kashmir By Imposing Draconian Laws: SACM Sindh

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

India tries to change demography of Kashmir by imposing draconian laws: SACM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, Veerji Kolhi said India was trying to change the demography of Kashmir valley by imposing draconian laws, but its all nefarious and expansionist tactics had failed badly.

The voice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed through force, he said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

The 5th August would be observed as the Exploitation Day by highlighting Kashmir cause at every forum, Kolhi told. The Indian government stripped the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) on this day, he informed.

He said that India should withdraw all its illegal actions to seize the identity of Kashmiris and hold free and fair plebiscite as per the wishes of Kashmiri people.

He urged the international community to take stern actions against the human rights violation in Kashmir. United Nations should ensure Kashmiris' right to self-determination as per the Security Council resolutions, he further mentioned.

Related Topics

Sindh India Chief Minister United Nations Jammu August All Government

Recent Stories

Blue World City announces to introduce Sports Vall ..

Blue World City announces to introduce Sports Valley featuring Pakistan's larges ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

3 hours ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.