India Tries To Stop Passage Of Golden 'Palki' To Pakistan

Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:54 PM

The Indian authorities at the Attari border crossing tried to stop passage of golden 'Palki' Sahib to Pakistan after it denied permission to the bus carrying the palanquin to cross over to Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Indian authorities at the Attari border crossing tried to stop passage of golden 'Palki' Sahib to Pakistan after it denied permission to the bus carrying the palanquin to cross over to Pakistan.

The Nagar Kirtan (religious procession reciting holy hymns) was returning to Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, along with a gold plated 'Palki' Sahib to be installed at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The 'Palki' Sahib, a gift from Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi, was being transported to Pakistan on a specially designed bus to house the 'Palki' Sahib and the Guru Granth Sahib.

Pawan Singh Arorra, PRO to the Punjab govenror, told APP that the Indian authorities refused to allow the bus cross over to Pakistan on its way to Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.

Upon refusal by the Indian authorities, the Sikh Yatrees carried the golden 'Palki' Sahib on their shoulders along with the Guru Granth Sahib and entered Pakistan via Wagha border crossing.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, alongside officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board, Rangers and Pakistani Sikh leadership welcomed the 'Nagar Kirtan' and 'Palki' Sahib and the Sikh Yatrees on Pakistani side of the border.

Pawan Singh Arora said the Sikh leadership and Yatrees condemned the Indian decision to deny permission to the holy bus enter Pakistan, adding that the interior of the bus had been decorated as a Gurdwara.

