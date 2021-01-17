India trying to create instability in whole region: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that India was trying to create instability in the whole region. In an interview with a private television channel, he said information given by Indian anchor through transcripts has unearthed the sinister design of the enemy country against Pakistan.

Pakistan, he said had already rejected the Pulwama incident created by India to malign our country. He said Indian ruler's nexus with its media has been exposed before the world community.

The incidents of Balakot, Pulwama, killing of policemen and army personnel by Indian forces had clearly indicated the involvement of Modi's government, he stated.

All tactics used by India against Pakistan were to win the election for Modi's government, he added. He urged the international community to take notice of India's subversive design against Pakistan. In reply to a question, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India was also playing spiral role in Afghanistan. The FM said that Indian rulers wanted to sabotage peace of the entire region.