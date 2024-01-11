Open Menu

‘India Trying To Crush Kashmiris’ Indigenous Freedom Struggle’

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) and other Hurriyat leaders have said that India is trying to crush the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people by state coercion and military force on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) and other Hurriyat leaders have said that India is trying to crush the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people by state coercion and military force on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Services, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Altaf Hussain Wani and Uzair Ahmed Ghazali Sheikh Yaqoob, in their separate statements said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan so all political parties must enter Kashmir freedom movement in their manifestos for upcoming elections.

In this regard, they said, the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir look towards the leadership of Pakistan besides their role regarding Kashmir freedom movement.

They maintained that the cruel actions of the Indian parliament on August 5, 2019 and then the biased and political decisions of the Indian Supreme Court on December 11, 2023 are the worst atrocities of the Bharatiya Janata Party government on millions of citizens of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The people of occupied Kashmir are fighting against one million soldiers of India, cruel black laws and state oppression, they added.

