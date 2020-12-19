UrduPoint.com
India Trying To Divert World Attention From Atrocities On Kashmiris: Dr Moeed

Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:59 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf Saturday said that India was trying to divert world's attention from its atrocities and bloodbath on innocent Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf Saturday said that India was trying to divert world's attention from its atrocities and bloodbath on innocent Kashmiris.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan was badly exposing Indian awful face at every available forum.

He said that Pakistan stands for peace but if provoked, our armed forces are fully prepared to thwart any aggression on our homeland and teach our enemy the lesson they deserve.

