ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Monday said that India was trying to divert the world's attention from human rights violations that it continues to carry out against their minorities and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) by making baseless accusations against Pakistan. In a press release issued here she rejected Indian notion regarding Balochistan province.

She said "actually India is deathly scared of the dissension within Kashmiris against them. It even refuses to return their dead after they become victims to Indian brutality,".

In occupied Jammu and Kashmir, "the BJP-RSS leaders are engaged in imposing what they themselves have called 'a final solution' � a plan to crush Kashmir's quest for self-determination and freedom and colonise it into a Hindu majority territory.

"Fehmida Jamali called upon UN Security Council to prevent and punish genocide which New Delhi Government is currently doing in IOK as the lock down has hit around 185 days in the valley".

The operational of Gwadar port and completion of kachi canal project helps the socio economic development in the Balochistan province to great extent. Similar other development projects under CPEC in the province are on way.

India must remember that Balochistan is the soil of brave baloch's who can die for Pakistan" she said.