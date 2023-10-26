India trying to hide Israel like war crimes through media gags: Farooq Rehmani

Breaking all records of repressions and media gags, the fascist Modi regime was trying to hide war crimes of Indian occupation forces through communication blackout after revoking the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) breaking all records of repressions and media gags, the fascist Modi regime was trying to hide war crimes of Indian occupation forces through communication blackout after revoking the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

"The Hinduvata backed Modi regime has imposed unlimited restrictions on free media and is trying to hide its forces Israel like war crimes through media gags," said Chairman J&K People’s Freedom League Muhammad Farooq Rehmani.

Talking to APP, he said after an illegal act of August 5, 2019, India had enforced an unprecedented lockdown and communications blackout in a bid to hide its Israel-like war crimes in IIOJK.

He said besides the house arrest of pro-freedom Kashmiri leadership, the fascist Modi Government had blocked social media and internet services in the IIOJK that virtually turned into the world's largest jail.

As a result of communication blackout including landlines, cellphones and internet services, the Kashmiris were deprived of free access to information and unable to make contact with their loved ones, he added.

Rehmani said the movement of independent media in IIOJK was restricted and added media was not allowed to publish or air the statements of APHC leadership while great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Geelani was buried at night after snatching the body from his family.

He urged the international community to look beyond trade and business interests and step forward with collective action to stop genocide of oppressed Kashmiris besides pressurize Modi government to reverse all its illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and give right to self-determination to them for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

APP/fam