India Trying To Hide Its War Crimes By Holding G20 Meeting In IIOJK: Ghazali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 09:30 AM

India trying to hide its war crimes by holding G20 meeting in IIOJK: Ghazali

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that by holding the G20 meeting in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), India is trying to hide its war crimes in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali addressing an anti-India rally on the Line of Control (LoC), today, said India is committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the occupied territory and the G20 countries should take note of it.

Hurriyat leader Mushtaq-ul-Isalam addressing the rally said the Narendra Modi-led Indian is hosting G20 meeting in Srinagar to mislead the world about the situation in IIOJK. Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and the Modi regime has no justification to hold a G20 meeting in Srinagar, he added.

Hurriyat leaders, Usman Ali Hashim and Sharaf Hussain Malik and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader Sadaqat Hussain Mughal also addressed the anti-India rally and called upon the G-20 G20 countries to boycott the controversial meeting in Srinagar in view of the Indian military attacks on innocent people in IIOJK.

Earlier, a protest sit-in was organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir to appeal for the boycott of the proposed G20 meeting in the occupied territory.

A large number of people participated in the protest sit-in against India and raised slogans against Modi and appealed to the G20 member countries to boycott the meeting in the disputed territory.

The sit-in was led by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmed Ghazali and other Hurriyat leaders.

