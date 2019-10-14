India trying to push Pakistan to blacklist: FM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India is trying to push Pakistan into black list but it will have to face humiliation once again.Talking to a private tv channel here Monday he said meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is being held in France and minister for economic affairs Hammad Azhar is representing Pakistan therein.

He will present Pakistan stance in the meeting.According to our information, India is in contact with several countries he said adding it is trying to push Pakistan into black list. But we are sanguine and India will once again have to face humiliation.

What work we have done during 10 months, the erstwhile governments had done dune in 10 years, he remarked.He went on to say Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visited Iran to de-escalate tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

PM met Iranian president Hassan Rouhani and supreme leader Ali Khamenei and he underscored the need for avoiding military conflict in prevailing situation in Gulf. "We don't want more blood shed occurs in the region.

If there is any misconception between the two countries then it should be allayed.Regarding war between Turkey and Syria he said Turkey is Pakistan the best and old friend which has helped Pakistan in every trying time.

Turkish President and other leadership are coming to Pakistan on a visit. We will put up issue of Syria before them so that war could be averted and all the problems should be sorted out through dialogue.He held PM Imran Khan has returned to Pakistan after completing his visit to Iran and today he will leave for Saudi Arabia and he will apprise Saudi leadership about his visit to Iran.