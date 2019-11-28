UrduPoint.com
India Trying To Sabotage Infrastructure Of Occupied Valley: Fakhar Imam

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday said Indian forces wanted to sabotage the infrastructure of occupied valley.

The living standard of the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir was much better than Indian states, he said talking to a news channel.

Commenting on humiliating statement about Kashmiri women, he said the people hailing from all segments of society on the globe had condemned the derogatory remarks against the Kashmiri women by the Indian army general.

In reply to a question, he said there was a serious need to have interaction with Russia and France to address the issue of Kashmir in a proper manner.

Pakistan had raised the issue of Kashmir at all important forums across the world, he said adding world media channels also highlighted the matter of Kashmir at different occasions.

To another question Syed Fakhar Imam said there was an urgent need to have two international standard universities here for the promotion of human resources development and science and technology.

