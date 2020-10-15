India trying to sabotage peace in region: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that India was trying to sabotage peace in the region, besides creating instability in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that India was trying to sabotage peace in the region, besides creating instability in Pakistan.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that India was engaged in creating troubles for Pakistan.

Anti-Pakistan forces were hatching conspiracy against this part of the region, he said adding that there was need to forge unity and express patriotism to counter such negative activity in the South Asian region.