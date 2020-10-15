UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Trying To Sabotage Peace In Region: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:24 PM

India trying to sabotage peace in region: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that India was trying to sabotage peace in the region, besides creating instability in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that India was trying to sabotage peace in the region, besides creating instability in Pakistan.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that India was engaged in creating troubles for Pakistan.

Anti-Pakistan forces were hatching conspiracy against this part of the region, he said adding that there was need to forge unity and express patriotism to counter such negative activity in the South Asian region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Rashid TV Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

FA, FSc of annual exam started under SOPs in Balco ..

2 minutes ago

Pakhtunkhwa Super Cricket League-2020 from Oct 22

2 minutes ago

CDA to install security cameras at parks

2 minutes ago

KP Taekwondo trials to select team for National Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Air Transport Passengers Sharply Fell in ..

6 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Links Kyrgyzstan Protests ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.