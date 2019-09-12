UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Turn Kashmir Into Hell For Oppressed Kashmiris: Buzdar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

India turn Kashmir into hell for oppressed Kashmiris: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that India is continuously violating all laws in occupied Kashmir and has turned the valley into a hell for the oppressed Kashmiris through prolonged curfew and siege.

He said Indian premier Narendra Modi had become the Yazid of today, but his era of oppression would come to an end soon.

He said the silence of the international community on continuous Indian oppression and brutalities against Kashmiris could result in a human tragedy and added that the world nations would have to awake from their deep slumber soon.

In a media statement issued here, the CM said India could not oppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris and all brutalities and cunningness of the Modi government had been exposed fully before the world.

He said India had violated democratic norms in occupied Kashmir and Modi's Hitlerism would devastate India. The freedom struggle of Kashmiris would bear fruit and they would succeed very soon in winning their freedom, he added.

The CM said Pakistan had successfully projected the core issue of Kashmir and Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the Kashmir case as an ambassador of Kashmir. The world opinion was being moulded in favour of the oppressed Kashmiris, he added.

Buzdar said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the country was incomplete without it. Both Pakistan and Kashmir were one and would remain so forever.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Punjab Narendra Modi Media All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

1 hour ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

1 hour ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

2 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

2 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

2 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.