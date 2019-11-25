UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Turns IHK Into Open Jail: Chief Minister Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

India turns IHK into open jail: Chief Minister Punjab

Punajb Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Monday said the Modi government had turned the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) into an open jail for the last 113 days and blatantly violated human rights and all international laws in the valley

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Punajb Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Monday said the Modi government had turned the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) into an open jail for the last 113 days and blatantly violated human rights and all international laws in the valley.

In a statement, he said the people of Occupied Kashmir had been struggling for their independence for the last 72 years.

The chief minister regretted that oppressed Kashmiris were deprived of basic necessities of life due to continued curfew and schools, offices and private institutions were wearing a deserted look.

He said that continued silence and passiveness of the international community on Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir was highly deplorable.

Usman Buzdar mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively projected the core issue of Kashmir at every forum, adding that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan.

The long-standing struggle of Kashmiris would bear fruit and they would see the rising sun of freedom, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Chief Minister Jail Independence All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

CPEC project to help reinforce country's economic ..

5 seconds ago

Officers pay homage to Shaheen Khalid for her serv ..

7 seconds ago

Crimea, Syria to Discuss Launching Maritime, Air T ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed chair UAE G ..

14 minutes ago

Finnish Prime Minister Calls Russia Important Mark ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, Belarus emphasize to expand bilateral re ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.