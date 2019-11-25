India turns IHK into open jail: Chief Minister Punjab

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Punajb Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Monday said the Modi government had turned the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) into an open jail for the last 113 days and blatantly violated human rights and all international laws in the valley.

In a statement, he said the people of Occupied Kashmir had been struggling for their independence for the last 72 years.

The chief minister regretted that oppressed Kashmiris were deprived of basic necessities of life due to continued curfew and schools, offices and private institutions were wearing a deserted look.

He said that continued silence and passiveness of the international community on Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir was highly deplorable.

Usman Buzdar mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively projected the core issue of Kashmir at every forum, adding that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan.

The long-standing struggle of Kashmiris would bear fruit and they would see the rising sun of freedom, he added.