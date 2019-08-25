UrduPoint.com
India Turns Occupied Kashmir Into Hell: CM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that India had turned the occupied valley into a hell for Kashmiri people.

In a press statement, he said that Modi government had constrained the freedom of living on unarmed Kashmiris for the past number of days.

The passion for freedom among the Kashmiri people has further heightened despite lockdown and crackdown on them.

The ugly face of so-called democracy has been exposed before the world community, he said and added that bullets of pellet guns could not even suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiri people.

He said, India flagrantly violated international laws and fundamental human rights.

He said that the hands of Modi government were stained with the blood of innocent Kashmiris.

International community would have to support the cause of Kashmiri people in order to avert any humantarian crisis, he added.

The CM Punjab said that it was the test of international community whether it side with peace or support war monger Modi government.

He said that Pakistan could not remain silent on the current situation of occupied Kashmir. "Kashmiris are our part and parcel and we will extend all out support to their cause of attaining freedom," he said.

The solidarity day with Kashmiri people would be celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm, he added.

