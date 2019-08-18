India turns Occupied Kashmir into police state: Naeem ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq on Sunday said that Indian government had turned Occupied Kashmir into a police state.

Addressing a ceremony for launch of one year performance report of the PTI government here at Prime Minister Office, he said that Pakistan was going through an important phase of history.

Speaking about Kashmir dispute, he said that the voice for Kashmiri people was being raised across the world. Nameem ul Haq warned India that in case of war both countries will face destruction.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently discussed Kashmir issue with US President Donald Trump and conveyed to him that Narendra Modi was not ready for dialogue on Kashmir.

He said that India also started atrocities against Muslims in Assam. He said that Indian government was being committing atrocities against minorities through RSS. He said that Modi was working on the ideology of RSS.

Speaking about PTI government one year performance, he said that "When PTI came into power, each department was economically bankrupt".

He said that government had paid foreign loans. He said that PTI government had presented its first budget for the welfare of the poor people. He said that government would provide low cost housing to the poor people. The construction of houses was underway and 3 to 4 lac houses would be ready soon, he added. He said that people would be able to own houses within few years. He said that health card would be issued to the poor people.

The Special Assistant said that media should identify our mistakes but also add their version on the issues. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for 18 hours a day.

He said that first year was difficult and the government had to take tough decisions. He said that there will be improvement on different matters in the next year. He said that Rs 900 billion would be spent on development projects and a new project of livestock was also initiated to help poor families.