UrduPoint.com

India Turns Strife-torn Kashmir Valley Into Military Garrison: Mushaal Mullick

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

India turns strife-torn Kashmir valley into military garrison: Mushaal Mullick

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Saturday hailed Kashmir Institute of International Relations to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres regarding Indian ploy to de-internationlize the Kashmir issue as India virtually turned the strife-torn valley into a military garrison where all basic rights of the people have been usurped.

Mushaal, the wife of Yasin Malik, in a statement, said that Kashmir dispute was one of the oldest unresolved disputes pending on the UN agenda, as now even the fascist Indian government was questioning the role of United Nations Military Observer Group (UNMOGIP) in the region.

She said Kashmir Institute of International Relations in its letter to UNGS rightly raised the point that India has since long was trying to make UNMOGIP's presence in the region controversial saying that the mandate of the mission had lapsed since it related specially to the ceasefire line under the Karachi Agreement. Since 1972, India has adopted a non-recognition policy towards third parties in their bilateral exchanges with Pakistan over the question regarding the state of Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

However, Mushaal stated that Kashmir dispute was constant source of tension between two nuclear countries Pakistan and India for the last over seven-decades, which resulted in multiple wars and conflicts over the years.

She alarmed the hindutva regime continued state terrorism and unabated human rights violations could flare up another war between Pakistan and India, which could not only endanger the regional peace but could also risk the world peace since both the countries were nuclear powers.

Mushaal reminded the UN should honour its long-forgotten unfulfilled promise of holding plebiscite in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) so as Kashmiris could make decision about their own fate.

The Chairperson called upon the international community to take action on the well-documented human rights violations being committed with impunity by the Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children.

She said it was time for the world to ensure that the Kashmiris get their long-denied right to self-determination, which was the only viable and agreed solution to the decades-long dispute.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India World United Nations Nuclear Wife Jammu Women All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Resham rejects marriage rumours

Resham rejects marriage rumours

13 minutes ago
 University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

37 minutes ago
 Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Res ..

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Reshabh Pant

1 hour ago
 Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged ..

Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged in January

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, N ..

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, New Zealand

3 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.