India unconstitutionally issues 4.2 mln fake domiciles in IIOJK: Sultan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Wednesday said India has unconstitutionally issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million Hindus in a vicious attempt to change the demographics of illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a conference organized by the Friends of Kashmir International on the occasion of Right to Self-determination Day being observed at Kashmir House here.

President Sultan said India has revoked the special status of Kashmir under Article 35-A and Article 370 on 05 August 2019 in Occupied Kashmir.

"India is carrying out systematic genocide of Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir," he said.

However, India could never suppress Kashmiris' right to self-determination as they were striving for their basic right to freedom. He said the Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian law.

There was complete ban on all the media outlets and cases were being registered against those journalists who spoke against the Indian narrative, he added.

He added that the UN should implement resolutions passed for Kashmiris' right to self-determination in its true letter and spirit.

Therefore, he said, "We have to take up the issue of Kashmir in the parliaments of the world so that the world can further support Kashmiris' freedom struggle".

The President in his speech further said, "When I took the oath of office of the President of the state, I had said in my speech that AJK is the base camp of independence and from this platform we can aggressively address the Kashmir issue."He said that "I have visited the United States in September, and in October went to the United Kingdom and Europe to organize and mobilize the Kashmiri Diaspora abroad, which had been in a state of halt for two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic," he maintained.